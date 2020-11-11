GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

