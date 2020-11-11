GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,926,000 after acquiring an additional 677,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 467,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

