GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,075 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

MXIM stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

