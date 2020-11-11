GWM Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.9% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $323.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average is $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

