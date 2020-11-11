GWM Advisors LLC Buys 13,322 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

