GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

