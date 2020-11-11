GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,500 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 371,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

