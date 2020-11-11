GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

