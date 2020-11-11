GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 13,322 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

BSCO opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

