GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after buying an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after buying an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

