GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.