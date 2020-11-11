Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 362,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 222,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 259,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

