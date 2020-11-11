Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 432,500 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $90,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,115,970 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $245,513.40.

On Monday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $605,796.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $73,480.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

GTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

