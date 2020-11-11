Graeme O’neill Sells 150,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 150,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,967,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,676,083.44.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) alerts:

On Thursday, October 29th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$5,750.00.

Shares of BHS stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.