Givaudan SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Givaudan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

