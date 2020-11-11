General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on February 1st

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

General Mills has raised its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

