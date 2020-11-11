GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman Sells 1,847 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $146,984.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GATX opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

