Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.