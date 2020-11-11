FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

