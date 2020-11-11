FY2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Increased by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($4.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.79). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE WLL opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

