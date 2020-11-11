FY2020 EPS Estimates for Solar Capital Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solar Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

