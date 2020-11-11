FY2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $56.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Redfin by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,630 shares of company stock worth $13,714,264 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

