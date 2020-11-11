FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Increased by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 3,029,071 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

