FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Increased by Barrington Research

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

