FY2020 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised by Analyst

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after buying an additional 81,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.