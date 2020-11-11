FY2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Donegal Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGICA. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 312.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donegal Group news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,533.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $669,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,401.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 283,667 shares of company stock worth $4,201,088 and sold 172,607 shares worth $2,546,039. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

