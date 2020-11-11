FY2020 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted by Analyst

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

CTMX opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

