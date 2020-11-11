FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $15,536,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

