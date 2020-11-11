FY2020 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

