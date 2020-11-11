FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

CWX stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.29.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

