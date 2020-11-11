FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Issued By William Blair

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a report released on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.6% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

