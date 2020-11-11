Francois Lebel Sells 5,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Lebel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Francois Lebel sold 7,025 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $24,587.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

