Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Fortinet by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,944 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

