Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

FLO stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

