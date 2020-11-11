Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $169.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 339,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

