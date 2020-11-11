Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.