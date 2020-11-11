Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 345,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.