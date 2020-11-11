First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

