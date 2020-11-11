First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

