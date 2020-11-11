FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Major Shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. Purchases 4,344 Shares

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. purchased 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $22,154.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. purchased 3,220 shares of FedNat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $16,872.80.

On Friday, October 30th, Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. purchased 51,230 shares of FedNat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50.

Shares of FNHC opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. FedNat Holding has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. FedNat’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

FNHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FedNat by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

