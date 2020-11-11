Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:FPI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,140,108.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

