EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 4,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00.

EVO Payments stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 97,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

