Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $13.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

Shares of ESS opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average of $224.99. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 101,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.