Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

