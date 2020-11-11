Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for uniQure’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.87.

Shares of QURE opened at $44.00 on Monday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth $314,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

