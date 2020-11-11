Endo International plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ENDP stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 594.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

