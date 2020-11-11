Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 278,614 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 947,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 264,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 489,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

