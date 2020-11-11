EBCoin Market Cap Reaches $659,441.58 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $659,441.58 and approximately $53,983.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

