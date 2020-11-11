Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $385,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $1,256,425 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 686,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

