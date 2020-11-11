Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 4,641 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

